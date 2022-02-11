Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,226 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,238 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.6% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $128,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $302.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.61 and a 200-day moving average of $311.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

