Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 78.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,195,106 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,352,068 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.3% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $583,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,859,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $524,333,000 after purchasing an additional 122,980 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 454,226 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $128,056,000 after purchasing an additional 87,238 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $302.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

