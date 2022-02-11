Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 1,313 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.65.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.07 and its 200 day moving average is $159.82. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

