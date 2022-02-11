Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

