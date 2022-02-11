Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 44 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $412.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.27 and a 200-day moving average of $416.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $341.92 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

