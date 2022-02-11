Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Position Trimmed by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,912 shares during the quarter. Myriad Genetics comprises about 1.3% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 2.80% of Myriad Genetics worth $72,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 861,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,142,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 806,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,032,000 after acquiring an additional 40,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

