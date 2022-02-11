Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) PT Raised to $55.00

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) had its price target raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s current price.

TGH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TGH stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 112,442 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,241,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Textainer Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 97,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

