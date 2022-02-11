Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) PT Raised to $55.00

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) had its price target raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s current price.
TGH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
TGH stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 112,442 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,241,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Textainer Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 97,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.
About Textainer Group
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
