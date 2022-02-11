Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 1,020 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,408,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $227.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.