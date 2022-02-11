Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Holdings Lifted by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 377,632 shares during the quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $19,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Flex by 47.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,473,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,718 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Flex by 10.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,593,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,699 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Flex by 867.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,936,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,445 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Flex by 76.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,791,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,456,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEX opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

