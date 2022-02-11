Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $231.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $216.00 to $231.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXPE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.18.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $197.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.43. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $201.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,132 shares of company stock worth $17,648,681. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,782 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,959 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.