Analysts Offer Predictions for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

WTW stock opened at $226.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $199.78 and a one year high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.