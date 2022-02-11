Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.28. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.96.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 277,353 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.