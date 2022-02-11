Analysts Set Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target at $13.60

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

AUTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 196,595 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.53. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

