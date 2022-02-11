Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JKHY. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.76 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $143.61 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.44 and its 200 day moving average is $166.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

