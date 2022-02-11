Analysts Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price at $359.32

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $359.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock opened at $284.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.15. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.92 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,267 shares of company stock worth $18,518,862 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.