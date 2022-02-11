Hamster Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a market capitalization of $20.86 million and $269,131.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00047281 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.70 or 0.07118161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,756.80 or 0.99903030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00049996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00053239 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

