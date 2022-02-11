Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $200.63 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $200.63 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00040587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00103364 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,068,035 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.