Bitcoin SV Market Cap Achieves $1.91 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $112.60 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $100.49 or 0.00229438 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,799.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.00 or 0.00776258 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00022970 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,976,239 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

