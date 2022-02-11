Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.23

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $15.80. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 2,052 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTJ. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 246,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91,483 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 29.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

