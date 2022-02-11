Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.23

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $15.80. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 2,052 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.
About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.
