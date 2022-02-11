Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.38

Shares of Sportech PLC (LON:SPO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.38 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 37.74 ($0.51). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 37.70 ($0.51), with a volume of 50,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.68) price target on shares of Sportech in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of £36.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.43.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

