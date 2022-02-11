AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.33 EPS.

UHAL stock opened at $596.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. AMERCO has a one year low of $493.24 and a one year high of $769.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $673.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $678.48.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO during the third quarter worth about $249,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in AMERCO by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

