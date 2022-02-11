Zacks Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,534 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 60,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,764,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,188,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWU opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

