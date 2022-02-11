Zacks Investment Management Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 111,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,785,000 after purchasing an additional 178,356 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 10,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 74,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

