Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 51.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $28,807.94 and $6.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 125.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00028532 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

