Efinity Token (EFI) Market Capitalization Hits $80.39 Million

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. Efinity Token has a market cap of $80.39 million and $8.62 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00040600 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00103304 BTC.

About Efinity Token

EFI is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

