Knowles (NYSE:KN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Knowles reported strong fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is focused on delivering high-value, differentiated solutions to a diverse set of growing end markets to expand its gross margin. It continues to benefit from strong MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone demand. It intends to capitalize on acoustics to help users engage with technology through spoken commands. Knowles has an integrated design and manufacturing scale of operations, which enable it to have the flexibility and quick time-to-market. It has partnered with speech recognition software provider Fluent.ai to demonstrate next-gen voice-controlled True Wireless Stereo earbuds. However, a disruption in the supply chain and an extended international footprint remain concerns.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

KN stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 145,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,220,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

