Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ASGN Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASGN in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASGN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

ASGN stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. ASGN has a 1 year low of $89.33 and a 1 year high of $131.89. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.51 and a 200 day moving average of $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,592,000 after acquiring an additional 48,395 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in ASGN by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in ASGN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ASGN by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

