FY2022 Earnings Estimate for AGCO Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGCO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $11.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

AGCO opened at $130.37 on Friday. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average of $124.92.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 116.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 406,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,730,000 after acquiring an additional 368,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

