Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lithia Motors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $12.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

LAD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.71.

LAD stock opened at $311.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.67. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after purchasing an additional 718,639 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after buying an additional 359,430 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after buying an additional 264,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

