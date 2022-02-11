Moelis & Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Moelis & Company has raised its dividend payment by 22.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Moelis & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

NYSE:MC opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.18. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.22. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

