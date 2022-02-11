Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Declares Dividend of GBX 36.02

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.49) per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,856 ($52.14) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £98.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,888.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,946.50.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.20) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($50.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.91) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.88) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,200 ($56.80).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.