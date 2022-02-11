Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.60% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $124,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $339.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.98. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.02 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

