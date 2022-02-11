S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 134.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,370 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of S&P Global worth $75,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $181,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $396.45 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.37 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $443.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.75.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

