Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,116,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,295,000. Dynavax Technologies comprises about 0.4% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of DVAX opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.37.

DVAX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.