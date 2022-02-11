Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $510.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.11.
NASDAQ MPWR opened at $407.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $453.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.04. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $681,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,551 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,796. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
