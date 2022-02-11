Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $510.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.11.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $407.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $453.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.04. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $681,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,551 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,796. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

