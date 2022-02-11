Zacks Investment Management Has $6.23 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $184.30 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

