Glazer Capital LLC Sells 186,427 Shares of Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) by 68.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,427 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Novus Capital Co. II were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the third quarter worth $14,406,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the third quarter valued at $4,298,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II by 53.8% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 409,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 143,334 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the third quarter valued at $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Novus Capital Co. II stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Novus Capital Co. II has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

