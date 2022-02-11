Zacks Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 144,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $562,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 173,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $4,756,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $64.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.25. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

