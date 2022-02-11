Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,045 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBT opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

