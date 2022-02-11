Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) Stock Holdings Cut by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth $250,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Marlin Technology during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 24.6% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 436,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FINMU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

