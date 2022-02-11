12,137 Shares in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 163,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCV stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $14.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

