Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.5% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $152.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.81.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

