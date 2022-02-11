Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lowered its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Bilibili by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $36.48 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

