Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has $166.15 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 745,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 4.8% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $166,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $225.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.21 and its 200-day moving average is $221.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $431.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.