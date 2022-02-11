Foxhaven Asset Management LP Makes New $16.65 Million Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,000. Clearwater Analytics makes up approximately 0.5% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Clearwater Analytics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $76,830,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,390,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,711,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 21,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $477,254.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 388,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,999 in the last quarter.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

