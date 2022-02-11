Foxhaven Asset Management LP Makes New $16.65 Million Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,000. Clearwater Analytics makes up approximately 0.5% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Clearwater Analytics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $76,830,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,390,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,711,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68.
In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 21,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $477,254.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 388,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,999 in the last quarter.
Clearwater Analytics Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.