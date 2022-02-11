Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 875,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 300,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

