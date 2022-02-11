Desjardins Weighs in on TFI International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for TFI International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.94. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

TFII stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.21.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TFI International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

