FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Akzo Nobel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.08.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($132.18) to €120.00 ($137.93) in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($125.29) to €113.00 ($129.89) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.