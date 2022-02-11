FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Akzo Nobel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.08.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($132.18) to €120.00 ($137.93) in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($125.29) to €113.00 ($129.89) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.
