FY2023 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $7.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.10.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

ALB opened at $236.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 124.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,873,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,879,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.