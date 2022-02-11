Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.04

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as high as C$2.20. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$216.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.16.

About Foraco International (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

